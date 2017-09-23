Neymar, Ronaldo, Messi shortlisted for Fifa best player award

Neymar was named alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the three-man shortlist for the Best Fifa Men's Player Award, which was announced in London yesterday.

Brazil star Neymar, 25, joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona last month in a 222-million-euro (S$357.2m) move that smashed the world transfer record.

He will, however, miss PSG's match against Montpellier tonight due to an injury to his right foot.

Ronaldo, 32, is the overwhelming favourite to win the award, having led Real Madrid to the La Liga title and a third Champions League success in four years last season.

He won last year's award after winning the Champions League with Real and the European Championship with Portugal.

Messi, 30, scored 54 goals last season as Barcelona won the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup.