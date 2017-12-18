Neymar shines on PSG return
Neymar starred on his return to the Paris St Germain line-up with two goals and two assists as the French league leaders beat Rennes 4-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The Brazilian star had missed last weekend's win over Lille due to suspension and sat out Wednesday's French League Cup clash at Strasbourg after returning to Brazil due to a family matter.
Against Rennes, he scored after just four minutes before teeing up Kylian Mbappe for their second. Rennes pulled one back but Edinson Cavani bagged their third goal before Neymar made it 4-1. - WIRE SERVICES
