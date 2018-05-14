Neymar slated for June 3 friendly

Brazil star Neymar is expected to be back for the Selecao's two warm-up friendlies for the World Cup next month.

National team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said that the 26-year-old should be fit to face Croatia in Liverpool on June 3 and Austria in Vienna a week later, reported the Globo Esporte website.

The Paris St Germain striker was expected to rejoin club training this morning after a foot surgery in March.