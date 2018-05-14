Football

Neymar slated for June 3 friendly

May 14, 2018 06:00 am

Brazil star Neymar is expected to be back for the Selecao's two warm-up friendlies for the World Cup next month.

National team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said that the 26-year-old should be fit to face Croatia in Liverpool on June 3 and Austria in Vienna a week later, reported the Globo Esporte website.

The Paris St Germain striker was expected to rejoin club training this morning after a foot surgery in March.

Brazil kick off their World Cup campaign on June 17 with a game against Switzerland before facing Costa Rica and Serbia. - REUTERS

Zidane admits selection headache after Bale double
Football

Zidane admits selection headache after Bale double

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football