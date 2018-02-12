Football

Neymar strikes as PSG win

Match Report
Feb 12, 2018 06:00 am

A second-half strike by Neymar helped Paris Saint-Germain defeat hosts Toulouse 1-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time), extending the Ligue 1 leaders' advantage to 12 points.

The Brazil forward struck in the 68th minute to put PSG on 65 points from 25 games, with second-placed Monaco on 53 after a 4-0 win at Angers.

PSG coach Unai Emery rested Edinson Cavani and Marco Verratti, ahead of their Champions League last-16 clash at Real Madrid on Thursday morning (Singapore time). He added that Thiago Motta would miss the Real game. - REUTERS

Football

Sarri pleased as Napoli regain top spot

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football