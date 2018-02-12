Neymar strikes as PSG win
A second-half strike by Neymar helped Paris Saint-Germain defeat hosts Toulouse 1-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time), extending the Ligue 1 leaders' advantage to 12 points.
The Brazil forward struck in the 68th minute to put PSG on 65 points from 25 games, with second-placed Monaco on 53 after a 4-0 win at Angers.
PSG coach Unai Emery rested Edinson Cavani and Marco Verratti, ahead of their Champions League last-16 clash at Real Madrid on Thursday morning (Singapore time). He added that Thiago Motta would miss the Real game. - REUTERS
