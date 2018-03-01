Neymar to undergo surgery, to miss Real game

The Brazil national team doctor will assess whether Neymar (above) needs surgery, says his dad. PHOTO: REUTERS

Brazilian superstar Neymar will undergo surgery on his fractured foot in Brazil as early as Thursday, ruling the world’s most expensive footballer out of Paris Saint-Germain’s do-or-die Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old suffered a hairline fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his right foot as well as a twisted ankle late in PSG’s 3-0 win over Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.



PSG said on Wednesday that Rodrigo Lasmar, the surgeon with the Brazilian national squad, will carry out the operation with several Brazilian media outlets reporting that the surgery would take place as early as Thursday.



Radio Tupi said Neymar, his father and surgeon Lasmar left Paris on Thursday morning (Singapore time) for Belo Horizonte’s Mater Dei Hospital where the operation is set for within 24 hours, according to O Globo newspaper, one of Brazil’s leading dailies.



Website UoL also reported the surgery would take place in the southeastern Brazil city but said it was scheduled for Sunday.

Earlier, his father said the damage was such that Neymar would definitely miss next week's Champions League encounter against Real.

"PSG know that they won't have Neymar in the next few games and that they won't have Neymar for the next six weeks at least," he told ESPN Brasil.

"Because this treatment is going to take six to eight weeks, we know that, whether it is surgery or conventional, it will be six or eight weeks."

Brazil's most important player in recent years, Neymar is a key part of the squad that will head to the World Cup Finals in Russia in June.

"They will decide together," Neymar senior said.

"It is a difficult time for us. We don't want to be in this situation. But we have to accept it and help Neymar as best we can."

The comments made live on air to a sports talk show contradicted those of PSG coach Unai Emery, who had said the 26-year old could be ready for the season-defining clash against Real.

PSG trail Real 3-1 ahead of the last 16 second-leg game in Paris next Wednesday morning (Singapore time). - REUTERS