Neymar vows all-out effort as Barca eye miracle

Barcelona striker Neymar has promised that his side will throw everything at Paris Saint-Germain in their bid to overturn a four-goal deficit in their Champions League last-16, second-leg clash on Thursday morning (Singapore time).

PSG fired a warning of intent to their continental rivals with a 4-0 rout of Barca in the French capital three weeks ago and will aim to complete the job in the return leg at the Nou Camp.

But the Catalan giants go into the game buoyed by thumping 6-1 and 5-0 wins in their past two league matches and haven't given up hope of staging an unprecedented comeback.

No side have lost 4-0 away from home in Europe and gone through in a two-legged tie but, with Barca's prolific front three of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, they cannot be entirely discounted.

"Against PSG, we will run and fight and then we will see what happens," said Neymar.

"It's really important that our spirit is on the way up and our confidence, too. I see us on the up and with confidence.

"On Wednesday, we are going to play really well."

Barca knocked PSG out at the quarter-final stage in both 2012/13 and 2014/15, but the reigning French champions have the upper hand this time and January signing Julian Draxler is confident of helping the club reach the last eight for the fifth straight year.

"Many teams have lost 5-0 at the Nou Camp, we know that anything is possible," the German star told PSG's official website.

"But, deep down, I'm convinced we'll qualify for the quarter-finals.