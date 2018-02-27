Football

Neymar will recover to face Real

Feb 27, 2018 06:00 am

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery remains optimistic that superstar Neymar will be fit to face Real Madrid in their do-or-die Champions League clash despite suffering an ankle injury in their 3-0 victory over Marseille yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Neymar, the world's most expensive footballer, was stretchered off 10 minutes from time at the Parc des Princes as PSG opened up a 14-point lead in Ligue 1.

The 26-year-old was on his own when he innocuously rolled his ankle and flopped to the ground in pain.

"The first examination in the locker room revealed that it was a twist to the ankle. Now we will do a medical examination to find out what this twist is," said Emery, whose team face Real at home on March 6 in the Champions League last 16, where they need to overturn a 3-1 deficit.

"We will wait for the examination, we will be optimistic. If I had to say today (whether or not he will face Real), I would rather say yes to being optimistic."

PSG skipper Thiago Silva told Canal+: "Neymar already had a swollen ankle. I'm not a doctor, but I don't think he'll be available on Thursday morning (when PSG face Marseille again in the French Cup). He has to rest."

It was an otherwise easy night for the big-spending French side as teenager Kylian Mbappe became the youngest scorer in the French "Classique".

Uruguayan goal machine Edinson Cavani was also on the scoresheet while Neymar had a hand in PSG's other goal.- AFP

