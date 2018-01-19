Neymar’s four goals against Dijon can’t cut the mustard with PSG fans

Despite scoring four times and becoming just the second Ligue 1 player to receive a perfect 10 rating by French sports daily L'Equipe, Neymar was a victim of the boo boys at the Parc des Princes yesterday morning (Singapore time).

With the score at 7-0 against Dijon, Edinson Cavani earned a penalty, which if he scored would have seen him surpass Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Paris Saint-Germain all-time scoring record of 156 goals.

The crowd chanted for the Uruguayan to take the spot-kick, but it was Neymar, who had already sealed his hat-trick, who stepped up to make it 8-0.

Sections of the crowd responded with jeers and whistles.

Last September, Neymar and Cavani openly squabbled over who should take a penalty against Lyon.

In the aftermath of the incident, several publications ran stories about Neymar causing unrest in the PSG dressing room just a month after his world record 222 million euro (S$359.2 million) transfer from Barcelona.

Neymar broke down at a press conference while on international duty with Brazil in November amid continued talk of his disruptive attitude at PSG.

Perhaps wary of a repeat scenario, PSG defender Thomas Meunier went on the offensive, calling the fans who booed Neymar "disgraceful".

He said: "I understand the disappointment but I find this very disgraceful from the fans.

"If you want to boo him, why do you clap and cheer him when he goes past four defenders to score?"

Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva, meanwhile, insisted that his Brazilian compatriot was unaffected by the crowd's reaction.

He told Canal+: "No, I do not think he was angry when he left.

"There was some of the supporters against him, but the most important thing is the final score and the win.

"And for Edi, the record will come. He scores all the time, there are still a lot of games to play this year, he will beat all records."

PSG coach Unai Emery agreed, adding: "Neymar hit the penalty kick and he (Cavani) will have other chances to score more goals.

"The team is better with Neymar. All wins and stats are made to benefit the whole team."

Aside from Neymar's four goals and Cavani's record-equalling strike, Kylian Mbappe scored once with Angel di Maria grabbing a brace.

PSG are 11 points clear of second-placed Lyon, who beat Guingamp yesterday morning.