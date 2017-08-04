Neymar's move all but sealed
The world-record transfer of Neymar from Barcelona to Paris St Germain hit a snag yesterday after La Liga refused to accept the payment of 222 million euros (S$357m) for the forward. Barca had said that they would allow the 25-year-old to make the switch only if his buy-out clause was met and paid in full. Neymar's lawyers were turned away yesterday when they arrived at the offices of La Liga, although commentators expect the biggest transfer in history to still go through.
-
$357 His world-record transfer fee
$160m The previous world record Man United paid for Paul Pogba
$48.3m Neymar's salary per year
$965,480 His weekly salary after tax
$41.3m Loyalty bonus for Neymar's father, who is also his agent