Neymar's move all but sealed Neymar's numbers (in S$)

The world-record transfer of Neymar from Barcelona to Paris St Germain hit a snag yesterday after La Liga refused to accept the payment of 222 million euros (S$357m) for the forward. Barca had said that they would allow the 25-year-old to make the switch only if his buy-out clause was met and paid in full. Neymar's lawyers were turned away yesterday when they arrived at the offices of La Liga, although commentators expect the biggest transfer in history to still go through.

RELATED ARTICLE