Nigeria first to qualify from Africa

Nigeria became the first African nation to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after Alex Iwobi's goal fired them to a 1-0 home victory over Group B rivals Zambia yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Egypt can become the second African side to book their place if they beat Congo in a Group E game this morning.

However, group rivals Ghana, who failed to qualify for the Finals after Saturday's draw with Uganda, have appealed for a replay after what they felt were poor officiating from the referees.