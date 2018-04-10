Nishino is the new Japan coach
The Japan Football Association yesterday sacked its national coach Vahid Halilhodzic just two months before the World Cup, replacing him with its technical director Akira Nishino.
The 63-year-old Nishino, who spent 10 seasons in charge of Gamba Osaka, was at the helm for one of Japanese football's greatest moments - a 1-0 win over a Brazil side containing Roberto Carlos and Ronaldo at the 1996 Olympic Games.
He will have three friendly matches to prepare Japan for the World Cup, where they are drawn in Group H alongside Colombia, Poland and Senegal. - REUTERS, AFP
