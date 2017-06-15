No bargain buy for Salah: Roma

AS Roma have warned Liverpool they are not "a supermarket" and there will be no bargain buy for winger Mohamed Salah.

The Reds have been in talks with the Serie A side for several weeks over the Egypt international after having an opening bid of £28 million (S$49m) rejected.

"For Salah, there is an offer from an English club but the price will be set by Roma, not the buyers," sporting director Monchi said.