No British refs at World Cup for the first time since 1938

Mark Clattenburg, seen here during his last EPL game in April 2017, was included in a pre-selected group of officials two years ago, but is now officiating in Saudi Arabia.

This summer’s football World Cup will feature no British referees for the first time in post-war history, nor assistants, after Fifa confirmed its official list of 99 match officials for Russia 2018 on Thursday (March 29).

England official Mark Clattenburg, who retired from Premier League duty last summer, had been included on a pre-selected group drawn up by world ruling body Fifa two years ago.



But his money-spinning move to Saudi Arabia left no English referees on Fifa’s World Cup list for the first time since before the Second World War.



The referees representing Uefa-affiliated countries are from Germany, Turkey, Russia, Holland, Poland, Spain, Serbia, Italy, Slovenia and France.



In another snub to England, globally considered the creators of the “beautiful game”, no English assistant referees will officiate at the competition.



Fifa’s decision comes amid the ongoing tension between Britain and Russia following the poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England.



The incident, which has since led to tit-for-tat expulsions of foreign embassy staff, prompted Britain’s Foreign Secretary, Mr Boris Johnson, to decide that no British dignitaries or members of the royal family will attend the competition, to be held from June 14 to July 15. – AFP