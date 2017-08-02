No further action on Terry or Chelsea
The English Football Association has decided to take no further action against John Terry or Chelsea after investigating the circumstances of his substitution in his final game at Stamford Bridge.
Terry, 36, left the field through a guard of honour formed by his teammates after 26 minutes of their 5-1 win over Sunderland, making some punters richer after they had placed bets on the exact time of his substitution at odds of 100-1.
It is believed the FA decided there is no case to answer as there is no evidence to suggest there was inside information intended for betting purposes. - PA SPORT