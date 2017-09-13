No Moreno, please

Left back Alberto Moreno (above) remains a weak link in Liverpool's defence and Juergen Klopp should perhaps turn to Andrew Robertson, who made an impressive debut against Crystal Palace last month. PHOTO: AFP

GROUP E LIVERPOOL SEVILLA

Sevilla stand in the way of Liverpool as Juergen Klopp's side prepare to kick off a Group E campaign where progress to the knock-out stage of the Champions League should be a relative formality.

Here is how the effusive German can make a real statement in the Anfield opener tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

1 AVOID MORENO MUDDLE

History should already warn Klopp otherwise, but the Liverpool manager may be minded to retain Alberto Moreno at left back on the back of an inoffensive start to the new campaign.

Given Moreno's history with his former club, it might be time to reconsider that stance.

The Spaniard may have evolved beyond his error-strewn antics during that infamous 2016 Europa League final, but it will take only one moment of weakness to leave both himself and Liverpool's defence metaphorically rocking back and forth in a corner.

Reinforcing a lack of faith in his backline is the last thing Klopp will want - or needs - on the back of last weekend's five-goal hammering at Manchester City.

Moreno, unfortunately, remains a weak link and Klopp should perhaps turn to Andrew Robertson, who made an impressive debut against Crystal Palace last month.

2 WIN THE MIDFIELD BATTLE

Both sides may retain a great fervour for high-pressing football, but Liverpool's battle with Sevilla is likely to be won and lost in midfield rather than with a pace-laden attack.

Tempting as it may be to try and overpower Eduardo Berizzo's side with the breakneck speed of Mohamed Salah and the trickery of Sadio Mane, Klopp's battle lies further back.

Sevilla are deceptively well-stocked in the midfield department with Ganso, Guido Pizarro and former EPL stalwart Steven N'Zonzi already proving to be a difficult link to break up.

N'Zonzi is no stranger to Anfield and had the measure of Liverpool when the sides met in the Europa League final in Basel barely 16 months ago.

To avoid a repeat performance, Klopp must consider relying on the likes of James Milner and Emre Can to provide some much-needed industry to dominate proceedings in the middle of the park.

3 START THE COUTINHO HEALING PROCESS

Mane's imprinted studs on Ederson's face during the humiliation at the Etihad Stadium last Saturday saw him banned for three domestic games, after Liverpool lost their appeal yesterday.

It at least provides a perfect opportunity for Philippe Coutinho's planned reconciliation after his failed move to Barcelona.

Klopp hinted that the 25-year-old Brazilian will at least be on the bench against Sevilla tomorrow morning.

Mane's absence due to his African Nations Cup commitments disrupted what precious momentum Liverpool had last season.

The Senegal winger's moment of rashness must not unseat the strides Klopp's team have made of late.

Players have been welcomed back for greater sins than Coutinho's dalliance.

Mane's misfortune offers a chance for Anfield's latest prodigal son to begin the healing process.

4 PREY ON SEVILLA'S SHAKY DEFENCE

There remains few flaws in Sevilla's well-drilled side, but they may finally meet their match in at least one key area tomorrow morning.

Liverpool's defensive woes are already well-documented, but the visitors are hardly formidable in that department themselves.

Both Daniel Carrico and Clement Lenglet have the potential to allow Klopp's players a chance to indulge in a rare case of role reversal.

The attacking trident of Mane, Roberto Firmino and Salah will fancy its chances of pressurising the Sevilla defensive duo into making unforced errors usually reserved for Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip.

