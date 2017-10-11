Football

No rush to decide Strachan's future

Oct 11, 2017 06:00 am

Scottish football chiefs said yesterday they will not rush into a decision over manager Gordon Strachan's future despite yet another failure to qualify for a major international tournament.

The Scotland boss is out of contract next month but is facing pressure to call time on his five-year reign after a 2-2 draw with Slovenia on Monday morning (Singapore time) killed off their hopes of making it to next year's World Cup in Russia.

Scottish Football Association chief Stewart Regan said: "We'll just reflect on it and when we're ready we'll make a call on what happens next."- AFP

World CupScotland