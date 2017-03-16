No timeline given on Kane's return

Harry Kane faces a race against time to recover from an ankle injury as Tottenham's season enters a crucial stage.

The Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday evening that Kane had suffered ankle ligament damage during the FA Cup quarter-final win against Millwall last Sunday, but did not put a timeline on his recovery.

Spurs, though, stressed the problem was "not considered to be as severe" as the injury Kane sustained six months ago, which then sidelined him for seven weeks.

The 24-goal striker is certain to miss Sunday's Premier League match at home to Southampton, as well as England's fixtures against Germany and Lithuania later this month, with new Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate set to announce his squad for those matches today.