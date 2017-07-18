Nolito leaves Man City for Sevilla
Sevilla have signed Spanish international winger Nolito from Manchester City.
The 30-year-old, who joined City from Celta Vigo only a year ago, moved for a reported fee of nine million euros (S$14m) and has signed a three-year contract.
"Nolito is with Sevilla for the next three seasons, until June 2020," the club said in a statement on their website.
Nolito has scored six international goals in 16 appearances, but struggled to nail down a regular first-team place under City coach Pep Guardiola last term.
He will take the place of Vitolo at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, after his Spain teammate left for Atletico Madrid earlier this week, and be reunited with Sevilla head coach Eduardo Berizzo, whom he played under for two years at Celta.
Berizzo will hope Nolito can rediscover the form that saw him score 39 La Liga goals in 100 appearances from 2013-2016 while he was with Celta. Sevilla also signed Colombia forward Luis Muriel from Sampdoria. - AFP