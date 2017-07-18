Nolito leaves Man City for Sevilla

Sevilla have signed Spanish international winger Nolito from Manchester City.

The 30-year-old, who joined City from Celta Vigo only a year ago, moved for a reported fee of nine million euros (S$14m) and has signed a three-year contract.

"Nolito is with Sevilla for the next three seasons, until June 2020," the club said in a statement on their website.

Nolito has scored six international goals in 16 appearances, but struggled to nail down a regular first-team place under City coach Pep Guardiola last term.

He will take the place of Vitolo at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, after his Spain teammate left for Atletico Madrid earlier this week, and be reunited with Sevilla head coach Eduardo Berizzo, whom he played under for two years at Celta.