Not so Nice for expelled Balotelli

Mario Balotelli and Younes Belhanda were sent off in the dying seconds as Ligue 1 leaders Nice stumbled into the winter break with a 0-0 draw at Bordeaux yesterday morning (Singapore time), allowing Monaco to trim the gap at the top to two points.

The Nice duo were shown straight red cards in the closing stages and Lucien Favre's side will now start 2017 without two key players.

"I look foward to seeing the images. We'll see if it's a foul," said Favre, after Balotelli was given his marching orders for lashing out at Bordeaux defender Igor Lewczuk.

Paris St Germain eased the pressure on coach Unai Emery by beating Lorient 5-0.