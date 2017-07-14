Nouri has 'serious' brain damage

Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Abdelhak Nouri, who collapsed during a friendly on Sunday, has been diagnosed with "serious and permanent" brain damage.

The 20-year-old has no chance of a full recovery, the club said yesterday.

The Dutch youth international's heart stopped while playing in a pre-season friendly against Werder Bremen in Austria.

He was revived on the pitch and airlifted to hospital, but Ajax have confirmed that although his heart is working normally, he has lost function in parts of his brain.

"The chances of recovery of these crucial brain functions is nil," the club said on their website. "This was probably due to a lack of oxygen supply to his brain."

Nouri, who made 15 appearances for Ajax last season, will be transferred to Amsterdam.