Novel way to raise funds for a good cause

He spent only two years at Liverpool Football Club (LFC), but left a revered figure in 2002, after helping the Reds win a Cup treble at the end of the 2000-01 season.

For the past week, former midfielder Gary McAllister had been spotted at Ang Mo Kio and the F1 Pit Building, calling on people to donate for a good cause.

Well, at least a video representation of the 52-year-old Scot was doing all that.

McAllister is fronting a new fundraising campaign by OrangeAid - insurer NTUC Income's community development and involvement arm - which was launched at Clarke Quay on April 9.

When people walk past the roving OrangeAid Give and Win stations, motion sensors on the machine will trigger a video, showing McAllister urging people to donate $2 by tapping their EZ-Link cards against the station.

"Hey there! Donate to Income OrangeAid in support of education for youth-in-need and I will give you an instant reward, a chance to win autographed jerseys, footballs or a trip to Anfield," the Enforcer says in one of his pre-recorded messages.

"Just come a little bit closer and I'll tell you more."

Marcus Chew, Income's chief marketing officer, said: "We wanted to bring the community along with us in support of education for youth-in-need.

"Hence, we thought an interactive call to action at high-traffic bus stops and shopping malls may be a novel way to do just that.

"Since Liverpool FC is Income OrangeAid's CSR (corporate social responsibility) partner in Singapore, we upped the ante by having Liverpool legend, Gary McAllister, front the public engagement by calling out to commuters and passers-by to come forward to support the cause by tapping their EZ-Link cards to make a donation from various OrangeAid 'Give and Win' stations across Singapore.

"We anticipate to take the public by surprise with this activation."

With each donation, the user picks one of eight balls on the machine's screen by pressing a button, and a limited-edition collectible card will be dispensed.

Donors stand to win prizes, such as LFC team or legend-signed jerseys and footballs.

The top prize is a trip to Anfield to catch Liverpool play Middlesbrough on May 21, including return airfare, accommodation and the LFC hospitality package, which includes tickets to the match and a dining experience at the club's Legends lounge.

ATTRACTIVE PRIZES

LOCATIONS OF STATIONS April 17-21 Income at Raffles, near taxi stand 16 Collyer Quay April 22-23 Nex shopping mall, B2, near Spectacle Hut, 23 Serangoon Central Till April 23 Bus stop, near Paya Lebar Square B02 Paya Lebar Road

HOW TO DONATE Via Give and Win stations: Activate the machine by tapping your EZ-Link card to make a $2 donation. Choose one of eight balls on the screen by pressing a button on the side. Collect limited-edition collectible card dispensed, with details of prizes won and redemption, if any, printed at the back of the card. Via website: Visit www.oagiveandwin.com Click on the “I want to donate online” tab and follow the instructions.



Chew said: "Not only is it a refreshing way to raise funds for a cause, donors also stand to win a chance to catch Liverpool FC 'live' in Anfield with return flights, accommodation and a hospitality package covered with every $2 donation.

"It should be fun."

Details of the prizes won and redemption will be printed on the back of the collectible card.

Those who are interested can also visit the campaign's website at www.oagiveandwin.com to donate to Income OrangeAid.

One OrangeAid Give and Win station is situated at the Income at Raffles building at Collyer Quay till Friday, and at the Nex shopping mall in Serangoon on Saturday and Sunday.

Another station will be located at the bus stop near Paya Lebar Square till Sunday.

The campaign will end on Sunday.

Income OrangeAid and LFC first started collaborating in 2015 to raise awareness of OrangeAid's objectives and initiatives.

Since the partnership started, LFC legends and current team players have shown their support by contributing signed jerseys and balls for various OrangeAid's online auctions, of which proceeds went to supporting education for youth-in-need.

The Future Development Programme is Income OrangeAid's flagship initiative that provides bursaries, financial literacy education as well as career and personal development programme to help youths from underprivileged circumstances stay in school.