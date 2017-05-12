NTUC Income launches Women's Campaign

Year ends are typically periods of feasting and festivity.

But, for Melissa Yambao, December 2014 was a period of confusion, fear and sadness.

Then aged just 32, the Filipina and Singapore permanent resident discovered a suspicious lump during a routine breast ultrasound in Manila.

The diagnosis - Stage 1A breast cancer - was confirmed 10 days later with a biopsy.

The banker was looking for treatment options when an oncologist suggested that she freeze her eggs to preserve her fertility.

She underwent the procedure before heading for surgery to treat her cancer, and followed it up with hormone therapy.

While her company's insurance paid for the bulk of her cancer treatment, she spent "a mid to high five-figure sum" from her savings and Medisave account for the rest, as well as the egg-freezing procedure, which was not covered by the company's insurance.

It is why Yambao is a strong advocate for NTUC Income's Women's Campaign, which was launched yesterday.

"We believe that the role of women has evolved over time and today's women should not be bound by stereotypes," said Income's chief marketing officer Marcus Chew.

"It is thus important for us to continue to support women in their aspirations and diverse social roles - wife, mother, daughter and friend - through our suite of insurance offerings which are aimed at meeting the varied needs of modern women."

The highlight of the new campaign is the Lady 360, a term life protection plan that provides coverage for female-specific critical illnesses, such as chronic autoimmune hepatitis and rheumatoid arthritis.

The plan also covers or subsidises other treatments, such as hormone replacement therapy and reconstructive surgery.

Yambao said: "Traditionally, we just treat a person of his or her illness, like cancer.

"But we should also look at this person holistically and understand how illnesses can affect one's quality of life.

"At the end of the day, you want to be treated, but you also want to be 'normal' and still be able to fulfil your dreams. This policy and campaign is good because they exactly address those needs." - LIM SAY HENG