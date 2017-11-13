O'Neill praises Randolph's heroics against Denmark

Ireland manager Martin O'Neill singled out goalkeeper Darren Randolph for praise after a goalless draw in their World Cup play-off first leg against hosts Denmark yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The two sides head to Dublin with the tie delicately poised after a tense 90 minutes of few clear-cut chances - the best of those falling to the Danes, who found Middlesbrough custodian Randolph in top form.

"Darren Randolph is a very fine goalkeeper," O'Neill said at the Parken Stadium.

"I thought he made an excellent save, and the one he tipped over the bar. I think that's the way he has played for us in this campaign.

"I thought tonight was just a real physical battle, and it was tough going, but we have just got to win the game now on Tuesday night.

"I think it's very evenly poised. He (Age Hareide) thinks that they are capable of scoring at the Aviva, I wouldn't doubt that. We have to score goals to win the game."

Denmark's Norwegian coach Hareide said his charges deserve to be in the driver's seat.