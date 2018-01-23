O’Neill rejects Scotland job

French midfielder Lassana Diarra is on the verge of joining Paris Saint-Germain, with footage of him leaving a hospital in the French capital following earlier reports that a deal was imminent.

Le Parisien tweeted a short clip of the 32-year-old leaving the city's American hospital wearing a black hooded top and getting into the back of a car. The newspaper later reported that he had passed his medical.

Earlier, sports daily L'Equipe was one of several media outlets to report that the former Real Madrid, Arsenal and Chelsea man was set to sign an 18-month deal with PSG.

The Ligue 1 leaders are looking for an extra option in an area where the ageing and injury-prone Thiago Motta needs back-up.

Diarra last played in France for PSG's rivals Marseille but left in February last year.

He was most recently playing in the United Arab Emirates for Al Jazira. - AFP