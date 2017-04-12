Only one hosting bid for 2026 World Cup
The bidding process has yet to begin but the joint proposal from the United States, Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 World Cup is already the heavy favourite to win.
Last October, Fifa decided that no country could bid for the 2026 hosting if their continental confederation had hosted one of the two preceding tournaments.
With Russia and Qatar hosting the 2018 and 2022 editions respectively, European and Asian countries are not eligible to bid.
That leaves only countries from Africa, South America and Oceania as other potential bidders, but no candidate has emerged. - REUTERS