Oscar shows worth on Shanghai debut

Megabucks import Oscar wasted no time in repaying some of his hefty price tag when he scored on his competitive debut for Shanghai SIPG, helping them seal a spot in the AFC Champions League group stage.

The Brazil midfielder, who quit Chelsea in a 60 million euro (S$90.6m) deal, rolled in SIPG's opener in Tuesday's 3-0 play-off win over Thailand's Sukhothai FC.

Fellow Brazilian Elkeson also got on the scoresheet before the Thai side conceded an own goal, as SIPG took their place in Group F alongside FC Seoul, Urawa Red Diamonds and Western Sydney Wanderers.

EYES ON THE PRIZE

It means that SIPG, coached by ex-Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss Andre Villas-Boas, get a shot at Asia's club crown, won twice by Chinese rivals Guangzhou Evergrande in recent seasons.

Oscar's deal with SIPG is said to be 24m euros a season - which would put him above Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi of Barcelona in a list of the world's best-paid players.

It is still below the 38m euros reportedly paid by city rivals Shanghai Shenhua to Argentine striker Carlos Tevez, which makes him the highest-paid footballer on the planet. - AFP