O'Shea not giving up on survival hopes
John O'Shea admits comeback kings Sunderland have slipped into the deepest hole yet as the prospect of another great escape recedes.
The 35-year-old defender is a veteran of the club's remarkable fightbacks in each of the last four seasons to stave off the spectre of relegation from the Premier League.
However, the 1-0 defeat by Middlesbrough on Wednesday left the Black Cats 12 points adrift of safety with just 15 to play for, and knowing it could be all over tonight if they do not beat Bournemouth and results elsewhere go against them.
O'Shea said: "Games are running out. But, while we still have that chance, we have to perform and do the minimum, which is to have that work-rate, effort and attitude. It was there on Wednesday, but it's that bit of quality we need to get in front of teams and finish them off. We're going to need that against Bournemouth. - PA SPORT