O'Shea not giving up on survival hopes

John O'Shea admits comeback kings Sunderland have slipped into the deepest hole yet as the prospect of another great escape recedes.

The 35-year-old defender is a veteran of the club's remarkable fightbacks in each of the last four seasons to stave off the spectre of relegation from the Premier League.

However, the 1-0 defeat by Middlesbrough on Wednesday left the Black Cats 12 points adrift of safety with just 15 to play for, and knowing it could be all over tonight if they do not beat Bournemouth and results elsewhere go against them.