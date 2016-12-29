Other contenders
1 CHRIS COLEMAN
The 46-year-old Wales coach would be a popular choice to rescue his hometown club.
However, Coleman has recently said he is committed to trying to get Wales to the 2018 World Cup and his appointment won't come easy for the Swansea directors.
2 ALAN PARDEW
Recently sacked by Crystal Palace, Pardew has plenty of Premier League managerial experience - something Swansea desperately need in their current predicament.
3 GARY ROWETT
The 42-year-old is still regarded as one of the brightest young managers in the British game and his stock remains high, despite his recent harsh sacking by Championship club Birmingham.
4 JUERGEN KLINSMANN
The former Tottenham striker has managerial experience at international level, having been in charge of the United States for almost five years and Germany prior to that.
5 ROY HODGSON
The former England manager has worked his magic with smaller clubs like Fulham. In the 2007/2008 season, he took over the struggling Cottagers, who had won only twice after 20 games, and helped them stay up. - PA SPORT