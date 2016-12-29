Other contenders

1 CHRIS COLEMAN

The 46-year-old Wales coach would be a popular choice to rescue his hometown club.

However, Coleman has recently said he is committed to trying to get Wales to the 2018 World Cup and his appointment won't come easy for the Swansea directors.

2 ALAN PARDEW

Recently sacked by Crystal Palace, Pardew has plenty of Premier League managerial experience - something Swansea desperately need in their current predicament.

3 GARY ROWETT

The 42-year-old is still regarded as one of the brightest young managers in the British game and his stock remains high, despite his recent harsh sacking by Championship club Birmingham.

4 JUERGEN KLINSMANN

The former Tottenham striker has managerial experience at international level, having been in charge of the United States for almost five years and Germany prior to that.

5 ROY HODGSON