Palace's Zaha back in training

Mar 09, 2018 06:00 am

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has returned to training after recovering from a knee injury that he sustained last month, manager Roy Hodgson said ahead of tomorrow's English Premier League clash at Chelsea.

Zaha has been a key player for Palace this season with four EPL goals in 20 starts. But he has not featured since he played the full 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Feb 4 despite picking up the injury in that game.

Said Hodgson: "It's a remarkable recovery. It will be a case of discussing with him, the doctor and the physios regarding when he's ready to come back."

Palace have lost three league games in a row since the draw with Newcastle. - REUTERS

Don't be a setting Son

