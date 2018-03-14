PAOK owner says sorry
The owner of Greek football club PAOK yesterday apologised after storming onto the pitch with a holstered gun tucked in his belt, an incident that prompted the indefinite suspension of the league.
"I am very sorry over what happened," Ivan Savvidis said in a statement.
"I clearly had no right to enter the field of play in this fashion."
Savvidis, a businessman with extensive holdings in Greece and said to be close to the government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, has been on the run since an arrest was issued for his arrest on Monday. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now