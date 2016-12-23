Pardew leaves Palace

Crystal Palace have sacked their manager Alan Pardew, the Premier League club announced yesterday.

The Eagles currently lie one place and one point above the drop zone.

"I would like to put on record our sincere gratitude for the tremendous service Alan has given us, both in his time here as manager and previously as a player," said Palace chairman Steve Parish.

"Following a fantastic second half of 2014/15, the 2015/16 season culminated in only narrowly missing out on winning the FA Cup as well as securing our Premier League place for a record breaking fourth time.

"During his tenure, Alan's hard work and dedication were without question, he has improved so many areas of the club and we wish him the very best for the future.