Paris St Germain bounce back after Real defeat
Edinson Cavani struck twice as Paris Saint-Germain beat Strasbourg 5-2 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to relieve some pressure on the runaway Ligue 1 leaders, following their Champions League defeat at Real Madrid.
Strasbourg struck early through Jean Eudes Aholou, but PSG hit back courtesy of a Julian Draxler effort before two goals in as many minutes from Neymar and Angel di Maria, recalled after being dropped for the Real game along with Thiago Silva, put the hosts in control.
Stephane Bahoken pulled one back midway through the second half , but Cavani's league-best 22nd and 23rd goals of the season ensured victory for Unai Emery's team. - AFP
