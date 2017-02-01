Pato moves to Tianjin
Former Brazil star Alexandre Pato is the latest high-profile player tempted by the riches of China's Super League. He joined Tianjin Quanjian in an 18 million-euro (S$27.35m) deal from La Liga side Villarreal.
The 27-year-old is reportedly set to earn 10 million euros a year.
He joins fellow new recruit, Belgian international Axel Witsel, and will be coached by Italian World Cup-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro.
"I'm very happy to be part of the Tianjin Quanjian family," Pato tweeted, with a picture of him alongside Cannavaro. - AFP