Football

Pato moves  to Tianjin

Feb 01, 2017 06:00 am

Former Brazil star Alexandre Pato is the latest high-profile player tempted by the riches of China's Super League. He joined Tianjin Quanjian in an 18 million-euro (S$27.35m) deal from La Liga side Villarreal.

The 27-year-old is reportedly set to earn 10 million euros a year.

He joins fellow new recruit, Belgian international Axel Witsel, and will be coached by Italian World Cup-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro.

"I'm very happy to be part of the Tianjin Quanjian family," Pato tweeted, with a picture of him alongside Cannavaro. - AFP

