Pep: Aguero is important to City

Pep Guardiola's vision of Manchester City's future may have left Sergio Aguero and Claudio Bravo wondering how they will return to the starting 11.

Error-prone goalkeeper Bravo was surprisingly dropped by Guardiola in favour of Willy Caballero for the trip to West Ham.

And striker Aguero also started on the bench as Brazilian teenager Gabriel Jesus inspired City to a thumping 4-0 win.

"Sergio remains so important for us. He knows and everybody knows we cannot achieve our goals without him," said Guardiola. "And today, Caballero was the first choice. I will sleep well and decide in the future.

"Was it a difficult decision? Yes, it was difficult.

"But three or four guys stayed in Manchester, that was difficult. I have 23 guys who deserve to play.

"I'm a guy who likes to involve as many players as possible. In this crazy calendar, it's impossible to play with the same guys."

The City boss was certainly vindicated as £27-million (S$48m) new boy Jesus gave West Ham the runaround on his full Premier League debut.

The 19-year-old, forming part of a youthful three-pronged attack with Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling, set up Kevin de Bruyne's opener after a mistake by Aaron Cresswell.

David Silva tapped in the second from Sane's cross and Jesus grabbed the goal his display deserved before half-time after being teed up by Sterling.

"We have three strikers who are so quick and can make runs behind the defence that are so dangerous," said Guardiola.

Yaya Toure wrapped up the victory with a second-half penalty after Jose Fonte, enduring a miserable West Ham debut, tripped Sterling in the area.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte watched from the stands and must have been impressed by City's dominant display.

But Guardiola is adamant the 10-point gap between his fifth-placed team and Chelsea is too much to overcome.

"He (Conte) doesn't have to be too worried about what he saw. Only Chelsea can lose the Premier League," Guardiola said.