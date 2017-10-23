Pep: Aguero should treat us to dinner

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola invited Sergio Aguero to take the squad out for dinner after the Argentine striker equalled the club's all-time scoring record.

Aguero, 29, broke the deadlock in Saturday's 3-0 home win over Burnley with a 30th-minute penalty, taking him level with inter-war player Eric Brook on 177 City goals. Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane added two more in the second half.

"Aguero should pay a tribute to us. He should invite us to dinner maybe," Guardiola joked.

"One more goal, it's going to happen sooner or later."

Aguero tweeted: "Glad about our win and for my 177. And we're going for more! C'mon, City!"

He joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has contributed to two Premier League title triumphs and two League Cup successes during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero etched his name in City folklore in his first season by scoring the 94th-minute winner against Queens Park Rangers on the final day that saw his side snatch the title from arch-rivals Manchester United.

While Aguero's milestone took the plaudits against Sean Dyche's men, it was another masterclass by City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne.

A week after Stoke City boss Mark Hughes called him the best player in the Premier League, the Belgian's teammate Bernardo Silva compared him to four-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo - his captain at international level with Portugal.

Silva told The Sun: "They are both amazing players and make a difference for the team.

"They are an inspiration. Cristiano has this quality of scoring goals in every game, this regularity to score and open up games.

"Kevin also, with his passes, his assists and the way he always puts the ball in the right position... It's a pleasure to play with both of them."

It's been a pleasure to watch City this season as they equal a club record of 11 successive wins in all competitions, scoring 42 goals in 13 games this season.

Defender John Stones believes City's free-scoring attack is a result of the fierce competition for places in the squad.

He said: "The strikers are on form now.

"The competition in training is making them want to be better and score more goals.