Pep backs Sergio's trip  to Holland

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted that he had no problem with Sergio Aguero being in Amsterdam on his day off.

The Man City striker suffered a broken rib in a car crash on Thursday night after a taxi taking him to an Amsterdam airport following a music concert was involved in an accident.

"A day off is to be happy," Guardiola said yesterday.

"I am a trainer who doesn't want to train every day because they (the players) need to rest, mentally and physically."

Guardiola said Aguero will miss the Premier League leaders' clash at champions Chelsea tomorrow morning (Singapore time), and is also set to be sidelined for Argentina's World Cup qualifiers early next month.

British media reports claim Aguero will be out of action for at least two months, but Guardiola did not have an exact time frame for how long the 29-year-old Argentinian would spend recovering from the injury.

"The first impression is he has broken a rib, but the number of days he will be out, I don't know," said Guardiola.

News of the accident first broke when City released a statement that read: "Sergio Aguero will be assessed by club doctors today after being involved in a road accident on Thursday.

"The City forward was in Holland on his day off and has sustained injuries."

Amsterdam police spokesman Frans Zuiderhoek told AFP that officers attended to an accident in the city at around 11pm (local time) on Thursday after "a taxi-cab hit a lamp post".

Television images showed a black cab, mounted on the grassy middle of a busy four-lane highway, the front staved in after it apparently ploughed front first into a tall blue-and-white striped lamp post.