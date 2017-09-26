Pep calls for ruthless streak

GROUP F MAN CITY SHAKHTAR DONETSK

Pep Guardiola has urged Manchester City's free-scoring forwards to stay hungry for goals and says there are many ways in which the Premier League leaders can improve despite their splendid early-season form.

City have been impressive in recent weeks, thumping Liverpool, Watford and Crystal Palace in their past three Premier League games by an aggregate score of 16-0 to lead Manchester United at the top of the table on goal difference.

Combined with a 4-0 thrashing of Feyenoord in the Champions League, and a more modest 2-1 victory over West Brom in the League Cup, City's momentum since the last international break has been formidable.

The results have pleased manager Guardiola, but he is still not satisfied, as shown in the visible signs of frustration he displayed during a scoreless opening 44 minutes of last Saturday's 5-0 defeat of Palace.

He says his players must keep gunning for goals.

"It is the best way to respect the opponent and the fans, everything," he said.

"We play to do it as much as possible. People expected before we arrived (on Saturday) it would be easy, but you know how complicated it was in the first half.

"It's good but the way we play we can improve in many, many things and concepts." - AFP

