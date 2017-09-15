Pep: De Bruyne among the best I've seen

Kevin de Bruyne said he was flattered after his Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola feted him as one of the best players he had ever seen.

The Spaniard made the comment after Manchester City strolled to a 4-0 win at Feyenoord in a Champions League Group F tie yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Defender John Stones bagged an unlikely brace while Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus grabbed a goal apiece.

Said Guardiola: "Kevin is one of the best players I've ever seen in my life in terms of he can make absolutely everything. He's a top, top quality player."

De Bruyne was honoured by the praise but suggested it was said to pressure him to keep performing.

He said: "Obviously that is a big honour, when somebody talks about you - especially your own coach who trained a lot of unbelievable players.

"I think in one way it is maybe a way to keep me under pressure to try to play at a level that I'm trying to keep, but it gives me good pleasure the way we are playing as a team and it also makes me better."

Guardiola added that City must stay true to their attacking philosophy on the road if they are to do well in Europe.

He said: "Last season we weren't able to win any away games in the Champions League and we spoke about that among the squad.

"It's important for us to see if we can go away from home with the same mentality we have at the Etihad.