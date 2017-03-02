Pep doesn't want Hart to come back

Pep Guardiola has indicated that England goalkeeper Joe Hart's Manchester City career is over, regardless of how well he performs at Torino.

Hart has impressed in Serie A since his arrival on a season's loan in August, having been frozen out by Guardiola.

The City boss decided on his arrival at the club last July that Hart was not suited to a possession-based style of football.

Claudio Bravo was brought in from Barcelona as Hart's replacement, but the Chile international has been unconvincing, losing his place to veteran back-up goalkeeper Willy Caballero in recent weeks.

Yet, asked if there was any chance of Hart coming back, Guardiola shook his head and said: "I'm so happy with Willy and Claudio."

Guardiola also made clear that he would be contented with the two goalkeepers next season, which would mean sorting out a new contract for Caballero, 35, whose current deal runs out in June.

Guardiola said: "There are five, six players out of contract but they know the situation.

"Of course, there is a risk, maybe they can sign a contract for another club and we have to accept that. But we are going to decide in the last months of the season."

On the possibility of signing another goalkeeper this summer, Guardiola added: "I will decide about that at the end of the season.

"I trust a lot in both and we'll decide - not just about the goalkeepers, the midfielders, wingers, strikers, fullbacks.

I trust a lot in both and we’ll decide — not just about the goalkeepers, the midfielders, wingers, strikers, fullbacks. Man City manager Pep Guardiola, when asked about the possibility of signing another goalkeeper this summer

"We are going to decide at the end of the season."

Guardiola agreed a three-year contract before taking over at City in July, and has the support of Sheikh Mansour, the club's owner, to continue beyond that.

The manager had a first meeting with City's billionaire owner during the club's recent warm weather training break in Abu Dhabi, and came away with the belief that he has a clear mandate to pursue long-term success.

He said: "He knows and I know that it all depends on the results.

"He would like that I stay here for a long, long, long, long time. But of course, it depends on the results.

"If not, they would say: What happened? What can we do? What do we need to improve?