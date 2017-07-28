Pep hails new 'keeper Ederson after beating Real

Manchester City's new goalkeeper Ederson will reap the rewards from thwarting European football's most potent attacking force, said manager Pep Guardiola.

City romped to a 4-1 win over Champions League holders Real Madrid in Los Angeles yesterday morning (Singapore time), after a second-half blitz saw Guardiola's side secure a first pre-season victory before 93,000 fans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Defender Nicolas Otamendi broke the deadlock and changed the course of the game with the opening goal early in the second half.

But City had been indebted to Ederson, who made several superb saves to deny Isco, Karim Benzema and Casemiro.

The Brazilian, who signed for 40 million euros (S$63.5m) last month, prompted some question marks after a costly error in last week's defeat by Manchester United.

Yet Guardiola is in no doubt that the 23-year-old is on course to become the Selecao's first-choice stopper.

Said Guardiola: "We knew his quality. To make a performance like today, helps us a lot. Sooner or later, he will become the Brazil national team goalkeeper.

"He saved many, many balls. He has the quality to read the situations and he put in a good performance."

Two of City's goals in this International Champions Cup tie came from corners with centre backs Otamendi and John Stones both getting on the scoresheet.

Those two strikes were sandwiched by a cool finish from substitute Raheem Sterling.

Teen substitute Brahim Diaz made it 4-0 for City, before Oscar Rodriguez grabbed a late consolation for Real with a 30-metre stunner.

Zinedine Zidane's side looked jaded and the Real boss swiftly introduced a full team of youngsters from the bench.

He wasn't too disheartened, drawing the positives from the opening 45 minutes.