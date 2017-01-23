Pep: Jesus can't save  City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola warned against expecting too much from new arrival Gabriel Jesus after he made an eye-catching debut in their 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Substitute Jesus (above, right), a £27 million (S$47m) signing from Palmeiras, twice went close to giving City victory, heading narrowly over and seeing a goal ruled out for offside.

But, having seen his side squander a succession of chances and then blow a 2-0 lead, Guardiola said the 19-year-old Brazil starlet would not be able to solve City's problems singlehandedly.

"He has his talent, but alone (he) cannot do that. So we have to involve (him) a lot," Guardiola said.