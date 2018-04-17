Pep must change his approach in Europe: Dunne

Pep Guardiola may have secured his first English Premier League title with Manchester City, but the Champions League remains a mountain to scale.

Former City defender Richard Dunne is adamant that the Spaniard must change his approach in Europe if they want to do better.

City's quarter-final exit at the hands of Liverpool, who won 5-1 on aggregate last week, is still fresh in the memory, while last season, they crashed out in the Round of 16 after a 6-6 aggregate draw with AS Monaco.

Speaking on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast show, Dunne said: "The whole plan has been to be the best in Europe and they're certainly on their way, they're getting there.

"The problem Pep has had, and he's suffered it before, is where he's tried to attack teams who are not there for the taking.

"Liverpool took advantage of that, especially in the first leg. They have to realise the different situations. That's one thing they need to improve on."

Dunne believes Guardiola's priority in the summer is to strengthen the back four.

Meanwhile, Vincent Kompany challenged the champions to do it again next season.

The City captain watched West Brom's 1-0 win over Manchester United - which handed them the title- at the house of his Mancunian wife Carla Higgs, who invited her United-supporting father to join the party.

Kompany was seen on camera speaking with his City team-mates Kevin de Bruyne and Kyle Walker on Face-time to celebrate the success, reported AFP.

But the Belgian has yet to help City retain the title and he admitted he would love to secure back-to-back EPL triumphs.

"You can't take (winning the league) for granted, I've won three now but there are so many we've missed," he said.

"My teammates will roll their eyes as I want to see the reaction from us next season as I've never been able to retain a title."