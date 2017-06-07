Pepe unhappy with Real exit

Portugal defender Pepe confirmed that he has had offers from Premier League clubs after announcing he will leave Real Madrid when his contract expires this summer.

Pepe, 34, has spent 10 years with the European champions, but has fallen down the pecking order under Zinedine Zidane this season as Real won a La Liga and Champions League double for the first time in 59 years.

"What Madrid have done is spectacular, but there are things that I still don't understand," the Brazilian-born centre back told Spanish radio station Cope.

"I don't know why I have disappeared from the team.

"An era has come to an end and, from now, a new one will start, but Real Madrid's way of doing things hasn't been correct."

Paris St Germain and Inter Milan have both been rumoured as Pepe's possible next destination.