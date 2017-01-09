Perisic the hero for Inter

Two goals from Ivan Perisic saw Inter Milan come from behind to beat Udinese 2-1 at Stadio Friuli yesterday.

The Croatia international cancelled out a 17th-minute opener goal from Jakub Jankto late in the first half before steering in a header three minutes from time to give the visitors a fifth win in a row in all competitions.

The win sees Inter move back to within five points of third-placed Napoli, who beat Sampdoria 2-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Napoli looked to be heading for only a share of the points at the San Paolo Stadium when Manolo Gabiadini came off the bench to hit a late leveller after Elseid Hysaj's own goal gave dogged Sampdoria a surprise 1-0 lead on the half hour.

WILD CELEBRATIONS

Luca Tonelli, making his first start for Napoli since arriving from Empoli six months ago, then sparked wild celebrations in the fifth minute of added-on time when he fired Ivan Strinic's cutback from the left past goalkeeper Christian Puggioni and into the roof of the net.

Napoli's 11th win of the season closed the gap on Juventus to four points, before the Bianconeri's home game with Bologna this morning.

The champions also have a game in hand following their recent commitments in the Italian Super Cup final, which they lost to AC Milan. - WIRE SERVICES

OTHER RESULT

Empoli 1 Palermo 0

Pescara v Fiorentina (postponed due to heavy snowfall)