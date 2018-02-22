Pick Morata or sell him

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata was booked during a seven-minute cameo against Barcelona in the Champions League last-16, first-leg tie yesterday.

On Sunday, Manchester United host Chelsea in the English Premier League. Imagine the outrage if United striker Romelu Lukaku finds himself dropped for such a prestigious fixture.

Manager Jose Mourinho would be written off as being too negative again.

He's cynical. He's timid. He's a tactical coward when faced with half-decent opposition.But it wouldn't happen.

Even Mourinho recognises the value of an experienced, totemic No.9 up front. And yet, Antonio Conte doesn't. Or the Chelsea manager just doesn't trust Alvaro Morata.

The £58-million (S$107m) signing managed a seven-minute cameo against Barcelona in the Champions League last-16, first-leg tie yesterday (Singapore time) and achieved nothing but a booking.

Morata is a two-time Champions League winner, a three-time Champions League finalist, but a bit-part player at Chelsea, a second stringer when it really matters.

Conte must pick him against the Red Devils or risk losing an established No.9 for the second time in two seasons.

Chelsea's disciplined 1-1 draw against Barcelona has largely spared Conte the kind of criticism that his rivals routinely suffer for making similar decisions.

Across London, Arsene Wenger was castigated for dropping his £50m signing, Alexandre Lacazette, in key contests.

The Arsenal striker seemed to shrink as a result. His confidence vanished. The lion of Lyon looks a lamb to the slaughter at the Emirates, a confused forward struggling with his manager's lack of faith.

Morata, 25, must sense the deja vu. He's a Spain international, incubated at the Bernabeu and toughened up in Turin. He handled the bright lights of both Real Madrid and Juventus.

Stamford Bridge promised to be a cakewalk in comparison.

But he's the latest No.9 to suffer at the hands of his unpredictable manager. A clash of temperaments ended Diego Costa's time at Chelsea, but Morata's struggle isn't personal. It's strictly business. But it's a strange business nonetheless.

Speaking to the media, Conte insisted that picking Morata alongside Eden Hazard against Barcelona would've been "suicidal"; a plausible theory a couple of years ago perhaps.

But Ernesto Valverde's boys are different beasts from the beguiling beauties of Luis Enrique's era.

On paper, Valverde's 4-4-2 looks like an unapologetic throwback to the scrappier days when Gary Lineker was knocking them in from six yards at the Nou Camp.

Obviously, this isn't the case. Any side with the magisterial Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi can be neither ordinary nor conventional.

STRIKER CONUNDRUM

But by Valverde's admission, the Catalans aren't quite as fluid as they were when Neymar was scampering around.

N'Golo Kante's gatekeeping in front of a diligent back four ensured a quiet night for Thibaut Courtois. The Spaniards did not manage a shot on target in the first half.

If they were not quite there for the taking, they were certainly there to be tested. Picking a No.9 was not a "suicidal" option. But Morata and Olivier Giroud were both benched, underlining Conte's problem with Chelsea centre forwards, an unfortunate development at a club that adored Costa and Didier Drogba.

A fine performance from goalscorer Willian almost vindicated Conte's caution, but the Brazilian's heroics only highlighted another selection head-scratcher.

Conte doesn't usually fancy Willian either, despite the forward's rare ability to nip around defenders in close proximity and find the target.

Picking Pedro Rodriguez, Hazard and Willian, at home, against a Barcelona side who currently favour a more conventional approach to paper over the gaps in creativity smacked of conservatism.

Conte could be forgiven for such an approach in the second leg at the Nou Camp, but a bolder approach at the Bridge might have snatched victory.

But his false striker routine limited Hazard's influence, forcing the Belgian to play both centre forward and link man. He didn't really succeed in either position.

Conte may continue to talk tactics in the build-up to the Old Trafford game, but the reality appears to be much simpler.

He isn't keen on his main striker for the second time in two seasons. He's spent £58m on a Champions League substitute, an uncomfortable situation that may not be entirely of his making.

Morata has undoubtedly struggled with form and fitness of late. He's also dealing with the tragic death of a close friend, which soon puts a goal drought into perspective.

But if Conte benches Morata for a second time in a critical fixture, then the restless striker may seek to cut his losses in the summer.

Chelsea will once again be looking for a new No.9, along with a new manager.