Pique inks Barca deal to 2022

Barcelona's Spain defender Gerard Pique has signed a contract extension until 2022 which will take him beyond his 35th birthday, the Spanish giants said.

"I am really happy to be celebrating my extension because this is my home and since my return, my desire has been to end my career here," said Pique, who would have served 14 years with the first team as a professional by the time the contract ends.

Pique started out in Barca's youth ranks before joining Manchester United in 2004 but returned to the Nou Camp four years later and has since played over 250 league games.