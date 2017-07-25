Pique: Neymar is staying at Barcelona

Gerard Pique has posted a cryptic message on Twitter which appears to suggest his Barcelona teammate Neymar has committed his future to the Catalan giants.

Defender Pique posted a picture of himself with the Brazilian on Sunday night, along with the simple message "Se queda", which translates into "he stays".

The message came hours after Neymar gave Barcelona fans a dazzling reminder of what he brings, as the talisman scored twice in a 2-1 pre-season friendly win over Juventus in New Jersey on Saturday. The 25-year-old Brazilian's future has come under increasing speculation this summer amid reports that Paris Saint-Germain had agreed to activate his release clause of almost £200 million (S$354m).

Contradictory reports in the French and Spanish press had suggested both that the deal is done, and that the Brazilian has decided to stay at Barca.

French newspaper Le Parisien reported on its website late on Sunday that the transfer of Neymar to PSG could be made official in the next few days.

Pique's intervention seems to suggest that the striker - reportedly offered £500,000 per week by PSG - may have called off the world-record move.

Pique is a hugely respected figure within the Barcelona dressing room and has made no secret of his desire to run for president of the club once his playing days are over.