Pirlo to retire at end of season

Italian midfielder Andrea Pirlo has told Gazzetta dello Sport he will retire at the end of this Major League Soccer season.

The 38-year-old, who joined New York City in 2015 on the back of four straight Serie A title wins with Juventus, will be out of contract in December.

His illustrious career included stints with Inter Milan and AC Milan, with whom he twice won the Champions League.

He also won the World Cup with Italy in 2006.

Said Pirlo, who has largely been a fringe player for New York City this term: "At my age, it's fine to say enough is enough. You don't have to carry on until you are 50.