Pochettino backs Kane to perform at World Cup

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino believes Harry Kane will be in a "very good condition" when the World Cup kicks off next month.

The 24-year-old England striker has had a tough time since returning from an ankle injury suffered in early March, but scored in the second half in a 2-0 win over Watford yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Dele Alli had given Spurs the lead in the 16th minute.

The win at Wembley put fourth-placed Spurs five points clear of Chelsea in the race for Champions League places.

Said Pochettino: "(Kane) scored, he needs to improve his performance still, but he's happy... He's a strong guy mentally and physically and I'm sure that first of all he's going to perform well for us and then he'll arrive in a very good condition to play in the World Cup."

Kane, who now has 27 EPL goals this season, four fewer than Liverpool's top scorer Mohamed Salah, said he could have done better recently.